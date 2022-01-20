Woman dies, 3 others injured in Nawa Kadal blaze

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 20: A woman died while 3 others were injured today in a fire incident that broke out in Jamallata area of old city, gutting at least 4 residential houses while 2 other structures were partially damaged.

As per officials, the fire broke out around 4:30 pm from one of the houses in the area-which happens to be congested-and in no time engulfed other nearby structures as it spread.

As the fire broke out, the personnel from Fire & Emergency Services reached the spot and started the fire fighting and were able to douse down the flames after strenuous efforts. However, as per the eye-witnesses, by then the damage was done.

In the incident, one woman-in her late 40s-lost her life and was identified as Shakeela, wife of Ghulam Mohammad Khosa, while those who were injured have been identified as Abdul Aziz Thasoo and his wife Khazri Begum, including one leading fireman, Muhammad Rafiq Kathjoo.

The woman after suffering severe burns was taken to SHMS hospital where she was declared dead.

Prima facie, officials said, it appears that the fire was been caused due to the gas cylinder blast, however, the police have said that they are ascertaining the cause.

“6 residential houses were involved in the fire. Upper storeys of four houses were severely damaged while 2 houses were partly damaged,” officials said.

The officials added that during the fire fighting, the civilians of the area tried to disrupt the operation which caused delayed fire fighting and resulted in more damage to the property involved.

For the fire fighting, as per officials, the fire stations of M. R. Gung, S. H. Pora, Safakadal, Babadem, and Headquarters Srinagar were called in.