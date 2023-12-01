Woman Among 3 Drug Peddlers Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 1: Three drug peddlers including a woman were arrested and contraband substances were recovered from their possession in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

A team from Sheeri Police Station Sheeri at a checkpoint in at Kitchama near the Service Station intercepted two men and a woman coming towards Kitchama on a scooty.

During the search, 776 grams of contraband “Heroin” like substance were recovered from their possession.

The trio were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Ganie and Shokeen Ahmad Ganie – both residents of Batangi Boniyar – and Saleema Begum, who resides at Mother Sheeri. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Sheeri where they remain in custody.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered. Investigation was on, police added.

The lawkeepers have also urged people to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112 if they witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere. “People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law”, an officer said. (Agencies)