Woes of OBCs

Sir,

This is with reference to news item, “OBCs given due recognition ” by Modi Govt DE, Dated 05.12.19.

OBC of Jammu and Kashmir, New Union Territory highly welcome and appreciate the concern which the Modi Govt through Prem Kumar Arya Vice President, has expressed in their favour. OBCs demand is, when 164 Laws have been repealed and 106 laws have been implemented in JK UT, why not Central reservation laws and rules have been extended in J&K now UT people want to know. People are very anguish. People have high hopes on BJP.

OBCs is not a single community. It is a amalgamation of 28 communities and many more are the pipe line. It constitutes a big united vote bank. In 2014 election was due to the sincere support and efforts made by public by voting enmasse in favour of BJP that 25 MLAs were declared successful. But it is painful that they did nothing for the welfare of OBC. They formed a Govt with PDP with Agenda of Alliance (AOA). There was nothing in AOA for OBCs of the State.

OBCs are extremely happy to know that 2021 Census will be conducted on caste bases. Most of the schemes do not reach the OBCs, who have no representation in the Govt. In J&K UT, nothing has changed, old rules and laws of Article 370 days, special status are still very active for OBCs. Situation is very miserable. No benefit in cut off in State Posts. 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) is not meant only for upper castes people but it is for all sections for society. BJP workers should wide publicity to such schemes. Whether 200 Point Roaster Scheme is implemented in Jammu Central University or NOT, OBCs know nothing. So copies of all such orders, SROs directions latest rules should reach the head of the backward biradaries office in Jammu for wide publicity and benefit for OBCs. OBCs feel obliged and happy that BJP Vice-President Mr Arya has invited OBCs leader of Jammu to discuss the issues at Central level. Political reservation should also be considered at the highest level, without this OBCs cannot develop and progress. Are these good days for OBC of JK UT ?

Prof B L Bhardwaj

Talab Tillo Jammu

Former Member State Commission for

Backward Classes J&K