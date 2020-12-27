With 18,732 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 1,01,87,850

NEW DELHI: With 18,732 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases rise to 1,01,87,850, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 279 deaths during the same period, the toll mounts to 1,47,622, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases is at 2,78,690 while the total discharged cases are at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 59,223 active cases while Kerala has 63,927 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Delhi has 6,911 active cases, with 6,04,746 recoveries and 10,437 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,81,02,657 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (AGENCY)