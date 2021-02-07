With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally reaches 1,08,26,363

New Delhi : With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (MoHFW).

India has reported 11,805 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,05,22,601 and 1,54,996 respectively.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases has reached 1,48,766, as per the Union Health Ministry, while 57,75,322 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6th February. Of these, 6,95,789 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (AGENCY)