Wishful Thinking Is Passed Off As The National Narrative: Omar On Exit Polls

SRINAGAR, June 2: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday said wishful thinking is passed off as the national narrative.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

He was reacting to Exit polls that have given the BJP a major advantage.

5 years ago during the campaign – “he’s gone back to Hindu-Muslim, the BJP is in trouble”. Come to the exit polls – “have you seen the numbers? I’m depressed, this can’t be happening”. This year it’s been the same – “he’s relying on Muslim bashing, the BJP is in big trouble, they won’t cross 250”.

Exit poll time – “damn, I’m depressed. How can this be happening again?”. Gotta love this little social media echo chamber where wishful thinking is passed off as the national narrative,” Omar said in a post on X.