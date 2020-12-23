JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered winter vacations in Summer zone schools of Jammu division from December 24.
As per the Government order, all the Government Educational Institutions including recognized Private Schools upto Higher Secondary Level falling in the summer zones of Jammu Division shall observe winter vacation from December 24 to January 2, 2021. (AGENCIES)
Winter vacations in Summer zone schools of Jammu division from Dec 24
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered winter vacations in Summer zone schools of Jammu division from December 24.