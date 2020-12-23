BJP’s failure to manage small parties brought down Vajpayee Govt in 1999: Book

NEW DELHI: While the then Congress MP Giridhar Gamang Saifuddin Soz of the National Conference at that time were seen as chief culprits by the BJP sympathisers for the Vajpayee Government’s defeat in Lok Sabha in 1999 by merely one vote, it was the saffron party’s “failure to manage” small parties that played a bigger role, a new book says.

The book, titled ‘Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India’ and written by Shakti Sinha who served as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s private secretary for many years including in the PMO, offers a detailed account of the first BJP-led Government’s functioning and how it fell in only 13 months at the helm after mercurial AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa withdrew her party’s support. (AGENCIES)