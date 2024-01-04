Winter Strategy In Place As Special Check Posts To Keep Surveillance Along J&K Borders

JAMMU, Jan 4: With an aim to foil all the nefarious designs of the enemy like infiltration attempts being made taking an advantage of fog, the security forces under the winter strategy have strengthened the border surveillance with installation of special check posts along the borders in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that security forces have prepared a planned winter strategy to strengthen surveillance along the International Border and the Line of Control to foil infiltration attempts from across the fence in view of foggy days.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army and other sister concern agencies have chalked out a winter mechanism to foil infiltration attempts being made from across the fence as dense fog grips the region,” sources said.

They said that taking advantage of dense fog, terrorists make attempts to enter this side of the border but a strategic winter mechanism has been put in place to thwart their attempts.

“Additional surveillance posts are being set up with enhanced patrolling along the Line of Control and the International Border,” they added.

They said that surprise search operations are also intensified in the areas close to the forests to prevent anti-national elements and terrorists from taking shelter.

“Special surveillance will be maintained in areas considered to be sensitive from infiltration point of view with installation of additional check posts while surprise cordon and search operation will also be carried out in the residential settlements close to forest and hilly area,” sources said.

They stated that the J&K Police along with Army and paramilitary forces with synergy have jointly prepared a roadmap to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)