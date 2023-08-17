Will use Kashmir-like strategy to finish militancy in Rajouri, Poonch: LG

‘Not even 0.1 pc share of G&B will be cut due to quota to Paharis’

Under conspiracy, migrants’ posts were not filled earlier

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the strategy adopted by security and Intelligence agencies to finish militancy in the Kashmir valley will also be used in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch region which has witnessed certain incidents this year.

“Our focus was on Kashmir where we had adopted 360 degree approach to maintain peace. We succeeded to a large extent. Jammu earlier was peaceful but Rajouri and Poonch districts witnessed unfortunate incidents.

“After killings of civilians at Dhangri (in Rajouri) and Army personnel in the two districts; now Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have adopted same strategy in the two districts which was being followed in the Kashmir valley to maintain peace and finish militancy,” Sinha said in an interview to The Lallantop.

He added that security forces have achieved successes recently in the border districts and threat of militancy will soon be tackled.

Charging certain political parties with playing politics over reservation bill of Paharis, the Lieutenant Governor categorically assured Gujjars and Bakerwals that there will not be even 0.1 percent loss of their quota in Government jobs and educational institutions (due to inclusion of Paharis and other tribes in the ST list).

“Their (the Gujjars and Bakerwals) 10 percent reservation will stay intact. If they get 500 seats in reservation, they will not lose even a single seat. Moreover, we have also given them Forest Rights and taken lot of initiatives for them. Under Narendra Modi Government, they benefitted a lot though earlier they were only used as vote bank,” he said and added that there was no need to compare situation with Manipur.

At the same time, Sinha said, there was a long pending demand from the Paharis for reservation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech in Parliament on J&K Reorganization bill had stated that those deprived of their rights will get their due. Paharis reside not only in Rajouri and Poonch districts but also in Baramulla and Kupwara, he pointed out.

Sinha declared that there can be no special treatment to political leaders in granting appointments for meeting him but maintained that Farooq Abdullah and M Y Tarigami met him before start of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra but Mehbooba Mufti didn’t turn up and sent her representative.

“If Omar Abdullah comes, I will meet him but there can be no special treatment to anyone,” he asserted.

To a question that whether Farooq Abdullah’s house also falls in the list of land encroachments, Sinha said action will be taken against all those who have encroached the Government land. People will know whether action is taken against Farooq or not, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor revealed that under a conspiracy in the previous Government, the vacancies meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants were not filled and as against one-room flat approved by the Government of India, two-room flats were constructed in the Valley.

“A technical problem was created so that posts are not filled. No provision of funds was kept by the previous Government and when I came here, I had to pay the amount from J&K’s budget,” he said, adding now except 100 all posts have been filled and 2500 to 3000 houses will be given to the employees this year and all houses will be constructed by next year.

Replying to a question on targeted killings, the Lieutenant Governor said a strategy has been framed to check such incidents.

“Now, we are holding in-depth investigations into targeted killings like who fixed the target… who identified the victim… who gave weapon to the militant etc. Technology is also being used for the purpose. The National Investigation Agency, State Investigation Agency, State Intelligence Unit and other bodies are being involved for thorough probe,” he said.

Not only in the case of targeted killings, he added, in terror funding cases also the investigating agencies are trying to go into roots of the cases to identify all those helping in such cases. “We are working honestly. Security forces in coordination with Army, CAPFs, JKP have been working on this. Home Minister Amit Shah also hold regularly reviews on the situation, And the results are now visible,” he said.

To a question on Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Farooq, Sinha said he is not under arrest but has himself shared with security forces about the threats he faced.

“This is our responsibility to protect the person who faced threat to his life. However, Mirwaiz is free to go wherever he asks for,” he added.

Sinha said earlier the Hurriyat Conference and separatists were kept in good mood and were taken in Government of India planes to meet then Prime Ministers. However, now there is a different Government in New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that peace has to be established permanently, he added.

Responding to a question whether he has any plans to return to Ghazipur (his Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh), Sinha said he has been given responsibility by the Prime Minister here and he is trying to fulfil it with full dedication and honesty.

“During last three years, life of common man has changed in Jammu and Kashmir which is important for me. What will happen in 2024, I can’t say now. but obviously I have worked in Ghazipur and have lot of connections there. I studied in BHU and learned a lot there. Presently my priority is to focus on the responsibility I have been assigned,” he added.