“Will This Country Run On Sharia?” Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tears Into Congress Manifesto

Bhopal (MP), Apr 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that after the Congress manifesto was released, people’s inclination towards the Bharatiya Janata Party has increased further because Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement in its manifesto.

Shah said that Congress’ manifesto speaks of taking the personal law forward, which is about dividing the country.

“First of all, I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that stands on its words–for a secure and prosperous country and the welfare of the poor. After the Congress manifesto was released, people’s inclination towards the BJP further increased because, in its manifesto, Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement. The Congress manifesto speaks of taking personal law forward. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, Will this country now work as per Sharia?” he said.

“Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can’t be formed based on religion,” Amit Shah emphasised.

Further, the Home Minister said that the BJP has clearly said in its manifesto that it will bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“We scrapped Triple Talaq and started UCC and we will take this forward. Rahul Gandhi speaks of personal law, which is about dividing the country. Personal laws can’t be implemented in this country. I am confident that we will see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time,” Shah added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Congress, accusing it of planning to implement the ‘Sharia law’ in the country and redistribute people’s property.

The Uttar Pradesh CM, while addressing a public rally in Amroha, claimed that Congress has in its election manifesto expressed its intention to implement the ‘Sharia law’ in the country, posing a threat to the Constitution.

“Congress has written in its manifesto about bringing personal laws for a particular community. Through this move, Congress aims to impose Sharia law, bringing a Taliban-style rule to India. This clearly indicates that Congress and the I.N.D.I alliance pose a threat to the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb,” he said. (Agencies)