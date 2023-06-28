Will the Upward Momentum Continue for FAANG Stocks

For nearly two decades, tech stocks have consistently been some of the top-performing investments. While the tech rally hit a snag in 2022, the most prominent and influential tech companies bounced back and are pegged to further capitalise on their remarkable growth in 2023.

FAANG stocks, consisting of Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google, have been on a remarkable upward trajectory in 2023. As the US share market experienced a rebound, these mega-cap tech stocks emerged as strong contenders, capturing the attention of investors and industry experts alike. According to Tom Lee, the Managing Partner and Head of Research at Fundstrat, the positive outlook for FAANG stocks is set to persist, with a projected growth of 50 percent by the end of the year.

We take a closer look at the factors contributing to their anticipated growth, their resilient performance in the face of serious challenges, and their influence on the broader market.

The Tech Rebound and FAANG Projections

After a tumultuous period in 2022, marked by significant market volatility and concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s rate hiking decisions, FAANG stocks have made an impressive recovery. Despite experiencing a sharp decline of 43 percent last year, these tech giants had already gained approximately 36 percent by May 2023, signalling a strong resurgence.

The optimistic projection of a 50 percent growth for FAANG stocks reflects the industry experts’ confidence in their ability to regain lost ground – and even surpass previous highs.

The Significance of FAANG in the Tech Landscape

Apart from FAANG companies, other semiconductor giants (non-FAANG stocks) such as Nvidia are expected to perform better over the next several months. Nvidia Corp’s shares skyrocketed by 250% in just seven months (until May 2023). These companies play a crucial role in fighting challenges such as inflation through AI and automation. Experts believe that their products remain in high demand, and with limited competition, their future profit potential is poised to increase.

This positive outlook indicates a potential expansion in price-to-earnings ratios (PE) for FAANG stocks, which positively influences the overall US share market.

Analysing the Individual FAANG Components

Meta (formerly Facebook) : Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has demonstrated exceptional growth in 2023. The company’s shares have rebounded by 145.32% since their lows in November 2022 and have increased by more than 90% (until May 2023). Meta’s focus on AI and other innovative ventures has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the tech industry. With its ambitious goals and expanding user base, Meta is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the overall FAANG surge.

: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has demonstrated exceptional growth in 2023. The company’s shares have rebounded by 145.32% since their lows in November 2022 and have increased by more than 90% (until May 2023). Meta’s focus on AI and other innovative ventures has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the tech industry. With its ambitious goals and expanding user base, Meta is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the overall FAANG surge. Alphabet (Google) : As part of the FAANG unit, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has experienced impressive growth. The company’s shares increased by 14.5% in May, while it logged its largest monthly percentage increase since April 2020. Alphabet has also witnessed a 33% growth on the year.

: As part of the FAANG unit, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has experienced impressive growth. The company’s shares increased by 14.5% in May, while it logged its largest monthly percentage increase since April 2020. Alphabet has also witnessed a 33% growth on the year. Amazon : E-commerce giant Amazon has consistently delivered robust growth year after year. In 2023, the company demonstrated a steady rise of 37 percent, driven by its e-commerce dominance and cloud computing prowess through Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon’s unrelenting focus on innovation and customer-centric approach has been pivotal to its growth and impressive performance.

: E-commerce giant Amazon has consistently delivered robust growth year after year. In 2023, the company demonstrated a steady rise of 37 percent, driven by its e-commerce dominance and cloud computing prowess through Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon’s unrelenting focus on innovation and customer-centric approach has been pivotal to its growth and impressive performance. Netflix : Netflix was the weakest performer among the FAANG stocks, yet still recorded 15% growth in 2023. In 2022, the company reported two straight quarters of subscriber declines, resulting in the company’s stock tanking. Since then, Netflix has displayed tremendous resilience, and its recent growth can be attributed to the company’s ad-supported tier showing promise.

: Netflix was the weakest performer among the FAANG stocks, yet still recorded 15% growth in 2023. In 2022, the company reported two straight quarters of subscriber declines, resulting in the company’s stock tanking. Since then, Netflix has displayed tremendous resilience, and its recent growth can be attributed to the company’s ad-supported tier showing promise. Apple: Earlier this week, Apple’s shares hit a record high for the first time in 17 months, primarily due to the anticipation surrounding the launch of Apple’s mixed-reality headset. The company’s shares have increased by almost 40% in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue for the remainder of the year.

The Need to be Cautiously Optimistic

While the FAANG stocks have experienced substantial growth in 2023, it’s important to note that their upward momentum is not without risks and challenges. Factors such as regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility can impact their performance. Experts warn investors to exercise caution and conduct thorough analysis before making investment decisions.

Looking beyond the FAANG stocks, the broader tech industry has also demonstrated resilience and potential for growth. The evolution of technology and the continuous quest for innovation provide a fertile ground for new disruptors to emerge and challenge the established giants.

Conclusion

The FAANG stocks have not only rebounded from the challenges faced in 2022 but have also emerged as formidable players in the US share market in 2023. Tom Lee’s projection of a 50 percent surge for these tech giants highlights their resilience and growth potential. Meta, Alphabet (Google), Apple, Google, and Amazon continue to spearhead technological advancements and capitalise on their market positions. Their positive performance is expected to ripple through the broader market.

Investors and industry observers will keenly monitor the FAANG stocks’ upward trajectory. These companies play a significant role in shaping the future of technology and the overall market landscape.