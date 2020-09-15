Will Do Whatever Is Needed To Protect Sovereignty: Rajnath Singh To MPs

New Delhi: India is “very serious about issues of sovereignty” and the country is “prepared for all outcomes” to ensure that it is maintained, Union minister Rajnath Singh told parliament today in what was seen as a strong warning to China.

“I met my Chinese counterpart in Moscow recently, and put forward our concerns, but made it absolutely clear that India is very serious about issues of sovereignty,” Mr Singh told parliament as it resumed after more than five months.

“I also made it clear that we want to resolve this issue in a peaceful manner and we want the Chinese side to work together with us. At the same time, we also made it clear that we will do our best to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

A similar stance was taken by foreign minister S Jaishakar when he met his counterpart in Moscow, Mr Singh said. “However, I want to inform this august House and through it the entire nation, that we are prepared for all outcomes to ensure that India’s sovereignty is maintained,” he added.

The government’s statement comes amid repeated transgressions by the Chinese troops at Pangong Lake and several other areas in Ladakh since April. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty — a first in more than four decades.