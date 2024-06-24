Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi’s water: Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 24: Water minister Atishi said she would continue her indefinite hunger strike, which entered the fourth day on Monday, despite adverse health effects until Haryana released the “rightful share of Delhi’s water”.

“My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water,” she said.

In a video message, the Delhi minister said she was medically examined by doctors on Sunday.

The minister claimed Haryana has reduced Delhi’s share in Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) for the last three weeks.

The 100 MGD less water has caused a shortage, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi, she said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with the AAP delegation on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured to look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city. (PTI)