Will Bury Terrorism In J&K So Deep, Nobody Can Dare Revive It: Amit Shah

JAMMU, Sep 16: Asserting that BJP-led central government will bury terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so deep that it can never rise again, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated that Article 370 is now history and will never be a part of India’s constitution again.

Addressing an election rally here in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment of Kishtwar district on the last day of campaigning, Shah said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government.

“Today, I promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including this region which has a history of sacrifices following the eruption of terrorism in 1990, that we will bury terrorism to such a deep level that it will never surface again,” the home minister said.

He added that attempts are being made to revive and strengthen terrorism like the 1990s

The home minister paid tributes to all those who have been killed in terror-related incidents, and specially referred to the deaths of BJP leaders Anil Parihar, Ajit Parihar and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

“National Conference and Congress have made promises like releasing terrorists from jails after the formation of their government. In front of Maa (Machial Mata’s) shrine, I am saying to you that this is Modi’s government and no one has the courage to spread terrorism on the soil of India,” he said.

Shah said the BJP government has strengthened the village defence guards and Special Police Officers who are being provided modern weapons, replacing the old .303 rifles with self-loading rifles.

“The security grid being laid is such that any number of people (terrorists) who want to come here from anywhere will face their end in these hills at the hands of our Army and police jawans,” the home minister said.

This was the home minister’s second visit to the Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP’s manifesto for J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers convention.

Monday is the last day for campaigning in 24 assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, which goes to polls in the first phase on September 18. BJP has fielded former minister Sunil Sharma from the constituency for the assembly elections.

Seeking support for the BJP candidate, Shah said, “This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and on the other BJP. The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored?” he asked.

“Reservation given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others will be snatched,” he said.

“Don’t worry, I am watching the situation in Kashmir and be assured that neither Abdullahs’ nor Rahul’s party are going to form the government in J-K,” the home minister said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revoked Article 370, and it has now become a part of history books. “There is no place for it in the constitution of India anymore”.

The home minister said if they are in in power in Delhi, how will the NC restore Article 370. “I am leaving with a promise that neither Article 370, nor terrorism will be allowed to return or reservation of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled castes can be touched,” he said.

Shah added that the NC and Congress insulted the Dogras by deporting the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. The minister said he has seen a video of Maharaja’s son Karan Singh expressing displeasure over the return of his ashes to J-K, instead of the mortal remains.

“They insulted the Maharaja and forced out Kashmiri Pandits. Whenever they came to power, terrorism got encouragement. They snatched rights of women and never granted reservation to the deserving sections,” he said.

Referring to Jana Sangh leader Pandit Prem Nath Dogra from Jammu and his agitation against Article 370, he said “do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan (two constitutions, two prime ministers, two symbols) can never be there in our country. There will be only one constitution, one prime minister and one flag that is our beloved tricolour.”

Targeting Farooq Abdullah, he said when terrorism erupted in J&K in 1990’s, he was enjoying in London.

His son Omar Abdullah, Shah said, is in the meantime giving contradictory statements on contesting elections.

Sometimes Omar Abdullah is saying that he will not fight elections in the Union territory, but later he came out to submit his nominations from two seats, the home minister said. His defeat is certain from both seats, he said.

Shah further said that the prime minister has encouraged leadership among the youth by holding elections to all tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions to strengthen grassroots democracy.

Highlighting the BJP’s manifesto, he said the party will ensure development of the region and utilisation of its natural resources to provide jobs to the local youth besides developing a Machail Mata shrine.