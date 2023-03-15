Will Bring In Law To Protect Land And Job Rights Of People Of J&K If Voted To Power Says Azad

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: The Democratic Progress Azad Party (DPAP) will bring in a laws to protect land and job rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power, its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday.

The former J-K chief minister, who was addressing a public rally in Zaloora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said the aim of his party is the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is the basic fight. Otherwise, they will keep threatening us, taking away our lands, bulldozing our houses. So, It is very important to have our own government, chief minister, ministers and MLAs,” Azad said.

Azad said if his party is elected to power, it would also enact a law in the assembly to provide land and job rights to the people of J-K.

“Article 35-A was taken away. There were two main rights for the people of J-K because under that… We have to restore land and job rights. But, that can be done only through an assembly, by passing a law in the assembly so that outsiders cannot get employment or land here,” he said.

My party aims to get rid of poverty and unemployment by providing employment opportunities to the youth, Azad said.

He said he and his party colleagues do not fear anyone and will rid

J-K “of the currently prevalent system”.

“We do not fear anyone, we do not fear any raids, we are not afraid of being jailed. We have not done anything in our life to fear either the central government or the state government,” he added.