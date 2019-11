Will be easy to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib Gurudwara after opening of Kartarpur corridor: Modi

DERA BABA NANAK: PM Narendra Modi thanks Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for understanding India’s sentiment on Kartarpur corridor opening.

We have become irresponsible about environment said PM.

Will be easy to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib gurudwara after opening of Kartarpur corridor said Modi at Dera Baba Nanak.

Opening of Kartarpur corridor and integrated check post will bring double happiness said Modi. (agencies)