Widespread Rains Lash J&K, Gulmarg Receives Fresh Snowfall

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 28: Widespread rains lashed Kashmir valley and isolated places of Jammu region during the past 24 hours while upper reaches including ski resort of Gulmarg received a fresh snowfall on Friday, Meteorological Department said.

Ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir received 8.8 Cms of fresh snowfall overnight much to the delight of the tourists, the MeT office said.

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley including Pir Panjal mountain range also received a fresh snowfall today.

The MeT office predicts scattered to fairly widespread light rain over Kashmir division during the next 24 hours. The weather is likely to improve from this afternoon onwards, it said.

From April 29 to May 2 the weather would remain partly cloudy with possibility of intermittent Rain or Thunderstorm at scattered places towards late afternoon and evening with 50% chance, the MeT office said and added widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with heavy rain at some places could occur on May 3 and 4.

It said overall the weather is likely to remain erratic until May 4.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas were lashed by intermittent moderate to heavy rains resulting in drop in temperature disrupting normal activities. Many low lying areas of the Srinagar city were waterlogged due to the rains.

Reports of moderate to heavy rainfall were also received from other district headquarters of the Kashmir valley. It was still raining at most places of the Kashmir valley when this report was filed.

Srinagar recorded 18.6mm of rain, Qazigund 6.8mm, Pahalgam 7.7mm, Kupwara 15.3mm, Kokernag 5.0mm, Gulmarg 26.4mm during the past 24 hours, the MeT office said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.5 degree Celsius against 7.0 degree Celsius on Friday which was 2.8 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day temperature was also recorded at 5.2 degree Celsius below normal of 22.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Friday.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National highway had a low of 6.8 degree Celsius against 6.6 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.0 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 4.2 degree Celsius against 3.5 degree Celsius and it was 0.2 degree Celsius below normal for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag had a low of 5.7 degree Celsius which was 2.4 degree Celsius below normal while Kupwara recorded a low of 5.6 degree Celsius and it was 2.2 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.0 degree Celsius against 3.2 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 5.2 degree Celsius below normal for the famous ski resort, the MeT office said.