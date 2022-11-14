Why you should use Maby’s booking nail salons platform

The nail industry is growing very quickly, requiring nail salon owners to equip themselves with more management knowledge to operate their business more effectively. Here are some additional reasons why you should switch to Maby’s online booking nail salons platform. Maybe, after reading this article, you’ll be persuaded.

As a result of Maby, you may save time and operate your business at all hours.

Using Maby’s online booking nail salons platform allows you to focus on more vital tasks while it handles bookings nail salons in the background.

Your clients may schedule their next manicure, pedicure, acrylic nails, dip nails, gel nails….at any time of day or night, regardless of whether you’re open, and you won’t even have to lift a finger because of the convenient online booking system and instantaneous billing.

The amount of reservations you receive rises.

By integrating with services like Facebook Messenger, Google Calendar, email, and text messaging (SMS), you can spread the word of your company to a wide audience in a short amount of time. Maby increase the exposure of your beauty parlors to prospective new clients.

You may link it to a social media marketing campaign or a website landing page, and then watch as your schedule fills up like crazy.

Payments are made more quickly, and you gain insight on your clientele.

Automatic in-advance payments ensure that you get compensated for scheduled encounters with clients in advance of their occurrence.

This is beneficial in two ways: first, you receive payment more quickly, and second, fewer guests will need to cancel their reservations. Appointments with clients who pay in advance have a lower rate of last-minute cancellations.

In addition, Maby’s booking nail salons platforms let you collect vital consumer data to identify your most profitable clientele.

As a result, you’ll be able to develop lasting bonds with them, which is a key factor in attracting and retaining them as customers.

It’s simple to get started with Maby.

Get started right away with a dependable solution like Maby if you’re confident that online booking is a suitable fit for your salons.

Maby is the best, most robust, and most user-friendly online booking nail salons platform available, allowing its users to do things like:

Take reservations, process payments, create landing pages, and save customers like an expert.

In the same way that you can do miracles with people’s manicures, you can do wonders with their appointments, and the best part is that it’s all automated!

There’s no risk in checking out Maby right now; signing up is free, you may try out the tool with a free plan, and you can cancel at any time (though it would make us sad, as we worked hard to make Maby awesome).

Otherwise, Maby hopes you like the rest of the article. Learn all you can about online booking nail salons systems before attempting to implement one at your nail salon.