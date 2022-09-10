‘Whosoever tries to disturb atmosphere of law & order will not be spared at all’: LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Sept 10: Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Government will decide the fate of daily wagers soon as their demand is legitimate and the government will not be able to deny them.

“A committee has been formed in this regard which will submit its report this month about the dailywagers,” he said

He also said that the law and order situation has improved to a great extent in Kashmir while Hurriyat shutdown call effect is not seen anywhere in Kashmir now.

He added efforts will be made to establish peace in J&K while strict legal action will be taken against the militants and their sympathisers and whosoever tries to disturb the atmosphere of law and order will not be spared at all.

The LG while addressing gathering during a function in Jammu said that efforts by the government to establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir will continue and strict action will be taken against those who disturb the peaceful environment and they will not be spared.

“About 182 militants have been killed this year, 44 of whom were foreigners besides 89 terror modules have been busted,” he said, adding, that such people were always bargained to ‘buy peace, but this will not happen now, peace will be established. (KNS)