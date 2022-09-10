Jammu And Kashmir Reports 59 Fresh Positive Cases, 473421 Recovered

SRINAGAR, Sept 10:The Government today informed that 64 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 13 from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 478685.

Moreover, 131 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 45 from Jammu division and 86from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 478685 positive cases, 480are Active Positive (120 in Jammu Division and 360 in Kashmir Division), 473421 have recovered and 4784have died; 2351 in Jammu division and 2433in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin also informs that 14,430 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,44,31,419 till date.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 15 cases, Baramulla reported 07 cases, Budgam 10 cases, Pulwama reported 01 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported 04 cases, Bandipora reported 01 case, Ganderbal reported 00cases, Kulgam reported 06 cases while as Shopian also reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 05cases, Udhampur 00, Rajouri 01, Doda 00, Kathua 00, Samba 00, Kishtwar 01, Poonch 00, Ramban and Reasi reported 03 fresh cases for today.

