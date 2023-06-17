‘Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, do it better than what you did yesterday’: NSA Doval

NEW DELHI, June 17: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday called on India Inc to focus on bringing in critical and emerging technologies and make its workforce globally competitive to take forward the country’s Delivering the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture organised by industry chamber ASSOCHAM, Doval underlined India’s increasingly crucial role in providing workforce globally and said the country could achieve much more if its human resources are adequately skilled.

“Our biggest strength is our human resource — a highly motivated and committed workforce. We need to develop their skills to make them globally competitive,” the National Security Advisor (NSA) said.

Doval also called for continuous improvement in all aspects of life, stating, “Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, do it better than what you did yesterday.”

He also conveyed to industry leaders that there is a need to focus on critical and emerging technologies.

“We should bring in critical and emerging technologies, diverse technologies. You have to be globally competitive, you have to be innovative, you have to be cost effective and if you have to do it, you have to invest in them,” Doval said.

Let us embrace critical and emerging technologies to secure a prominent position in the global market, he said.

It is widely expected that India and the US are going to announce cooperation in the area of critical and emerging technologies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington next week.

In his address at the ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India), the NSA also delved into Bose’s “great” contribution to the country.

“Netaji had great faith in the capabilities of the people. Today, our priority should be to empower our citizens and make them internationally competitive,” he said.

Recognising the remarkable achievements of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Doval applauded his audacity and tenacity in his commitment for the country.

He highlighted how Bose fearlessly challenged British authorities, confronting a British principal during his college days, to resigning from the Indian National Congress at a young age, defying even Mahatma Gandhi.

At the same time, Doval said Bose had great respect for Gandhi.

“Bose possessed audacity like no other. He had the courage to challenge the prevailing powers, regardless of the consequences. His audacity was evident throughout his life, from his journey to London for the ICS to his escape from India during detention. He displayed unparalleled bravery and determination,” he said.

Highlighting the legacy of Bose, Doval spoke about Netaji’s ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds and how he envisioned a unified and strong India.

“Bose’s leadership was exceptional. He recognised India as a reality, transcending divisions of caste, religion, and ethnicity. His vision of a united India, encapsulated in his famous slogan ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja.’ It resonated with people across all walks of life. He inspired them to fight for their country, united in their pursuit of freedom,” Doval said. (PTI)