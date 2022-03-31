Where does UN stand in present era?

Dr. Sudershan Kumar

As the nations around the globe continue to grapple against successive waves of COVID-19 and the constant endeavour by all countries to revive their dwindling economies, post the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine has not only inflicted further dent to the crippling economy of countries but has also set a new world order for addressing the security concerns among the sovereign states. This catastrophe could have been well averted in advance, had the United Nations organization, played a more proactive role in averting war between two independent Sovereign states.The role of UNO and WHO was formulated to be very significant in maintaining peace across the globe and managing pandemics, but it seems, they have somehow lagged.

On the contrary, Western world further to woo their own self vested interests, adopted other means to pressurize and isolate Russia. They have imposed wide range sanctions as an economic weapon and deterrence. These sanctions will have impact not only on Russia but will further derail and cripple the economy of nations around the globe especially those,which are importing crude oil from other oil producing countries. The repercussions were felt across, with the effects visible in International market where the cost of crude oil per barrel touched new heights with few days back it was touching 125-130 US$. The common man has felt the brunt of it. Moreover these sanctions were not imposed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC). These were unilateral sanctions which did not respect the extra territorial applications of domestic laws of other nations. Therefore,few countries were reluctant to accept these dictates.Hence many countries did not impose any sanctions against Russia. Moreovers the Russians were also well prepared for this. Needless to mention here that the COVID-19 virus,which originated from Wuhan, the Hubei province of China some time in November 2019, engulfed the whole world in no time. Till date this deadly virus has infected nearly 439 million people and killed around 0.6 million people around the globe. This deadly virus in different variants has crumbled the infrastructure of almost all the nations around the globe. Even now most of the nations are facing the wrath of third wave originated from Delta and Omicron viruses. All sections of society bore the burnt of COVID-19 pandemic especially toddlers, small children, younger generation, youth , senior and super senior citizens. But still nobody was made accountable for this large scale destruction and human sufferings.

The original source of viral transmission to human beings remains unclear. Whether it is from sea food market or from the most advanced Bio safety lab located at Wuhan city of Hubei Province of China. Lot of reports are available in open literature, but no inference. The pandemic Caused due COVID-19 also question the role of WHO and other statutory bodies which are primarily responsible for health care of population of member states.Taking the advantage of this volatile situation around the globe, the powerful country like China adopted aggressive stance towards its neighbours both at South China Sea and at LAC in Eastern Ladakh of new Union Territory of India. Besides, it also tried to occupy the territory by adopting salami slicing strategy. Even in this case the world remained a mute spectator and no reciprocatory action from United Nations organization except few fervent appeals for maintaining calm and showing restraint. Besides humanity around the globe is also feeling the brunt of terrorism engineered by State and Non State actors. Rogue nations are not only funding the terror organizations but also providing safe haven to achieve their selfish motto. These nations are getting away on one pretext or other through the support of some powerful nations. These powerful nations go extra mile to defend unlawful activities of these rogue nations.

Besides the weather vagaries due to climate change is also creating havoc for common man. Therefore,in the volatile and precarious security environment, challenges for nations to maintain peace for sustainable development has increased manifold. These challenges are transnational and trans institutional. They require international, support, co-operation and collaboration. This is possible only through well settled International order. The above events have proved beyond doubt that at present we do not have well settled International order. We are moving from uni polar to messy multi polar world order, which is yet to take place. Needless to mention here that international order created in the year 1945 was on certain assumptions and obligations. Based on these assumptions and obligation the experts of that time had prioritized peace and development which facilitated the establishment of institutions not only the United Nations(UN) as a universal institution but the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World trade organization as three important pillars to provide mankind frame work of sustainable development. Therefore one needs to answer questions. What was the background for formation of United Nations organization? Has this organization achieved its aims and objectives for the cause of human being? Does it really need reforms? What is a way out? The answers of all these questions lie in the seventy five years old history of United nations. To understand one will have to turn the pages of history. History reveals that United nations organization was formed on 25th June 1945 with an aim of preventing future war especially at the time when the League of Nations had become ineffective.

The purpose of inter governmental organization was to maintain peace,develop friendly relations among nations and international cooperation. The body which initially started with 57 member states have grown over the years as one of the mammoth organizations with 193 countries as its members with two countries having observer status. Besides UN body has 15 members of UNSC and five as permanent members with Veto power (special power to block any decision / resolution passed by majority votes).In the history of United nations (UN) Russia /Erstwhile USSR have used Veto 120 times, United state of America 83 times United Kingdom 29 times. France 16 times and China 17 times. When one analyses the circumstances under which these five countries have used veto power,two schools of thoughts emerge about Veto power. First, which regards the power as a promoter of International stability, check against military intervention and critical safeguard against US dominance. Second, this Veto is also regarded as a most undemocratic arm of UN as well as main cause of indecisiveness in action against the perpetrators of war crimes, and crime against humanity. It effectively prevents the UN action against permanent members and their allies. Therefore, when one analyses and dissects the UN’s mandate of peace keeping over a period of seven and half decades, one can broadly classify it in to three eras that is cold war era, post cold war era and modern era. Hence the challenges in maintaining peace and security, averting war,sustainable development, reigning in extremist organizations and punishing the perpetrators of war crime were manifold. Their intensity and gravity was different in these three eras. First,in cold war era the world was broadly divided into two blocks viz:United States and erstwhile USSR( Now Russia).The division between the two paralysed the organization to some extent and allows it to interfere in conflicts of distant nature.

Secondly, in post cold war era, UN witnessed many expansions in peace keeping duties. The budget for peace keeping was increased ten times as compared to the budget in cold war era.Thirdly, in modern era when the international world order is changing from single unipolar to messy multi polar the challenges for maintaining peace security for sustainable development and eradication of poverty and hunger have also increased manifold. The present precarious scenario around the globe has shaken the humanity to some extent. To tackle these issues more effectively and proactively there is a dire need for radical reforms in the functioning of this top most world body. Needless to mention here that earlier also the member nations tried to set Millennium Development goals (MDGs) during summit in the year 2000. These MDGs were set to achieve international development in areas such as reduction in poverty, gender equality and public health. These goals were to be met by the year 2015. On reviewing it in the year 2015, it was observed that the progress towards these three goals was uneven. Hence the world summit reaffirmed the UN focus on providing development, peace keeping and global security, so the substantial development goals were relaunched in 2015 to succeed the millennium developed goals. The recent events once again indicate that balanced and more pragmatic approach is required in settling the international issues of contagious nature.This warrants sweeping reforms in this world body.More nations to be given the responsibility as permanent members including India and Brazil.It is pertinent to mention here that the twenty first century is the century of technology. Technology will set the new world order. Even the future wars will be highly technology oriented.Moreover recent events have further reaffirmed the facts that nations around the globe have to fight their own battle. Nobody will come to their rescue Therefore, nations around the globe will certainly strive hard to develop future technologies as per their requirement. This fact should also be kept in mind while discussing UN role in twenty first century and reforms.