When With Stars

You absconded

to become one with the stars,

Had no way of reaching you

though you left the door ajar.

I am made of memories

and yours overcrowd my head,

Keep reminiscing about

the beautiful life you led.

Your passing impaled my heart

left me with indelible marks,

Your absence is

the night sky without stars.

They said death is universal

for you are a mortal,

Yet when your shadows scream my name

I can’t help but falter.

Humans are a ripe fruit

bound to fall,

Someday we have to incontrovertibly

respond to heaven’s call.

Like the beautiful stars

that ultimately cease to exist,

Accept the fact that one day

we will be one with the mist.

-Sanvi

Gurugram.

‘Write the saga of Your Life’

Your intentions should be pure, be loyal

Be like king, fair with all, be royal

Be like mountain who’s strong, not weak

Respect is earned, don’t beg it from others, never seek

Help the poor, never be proud of your riches

Be a person of principles, never believe in ditches

Knowledge is good but understanding is better

Write the saga of your life, prepare your own letter

Life is precious, never waste it on fools

Win the world with love and empathy, make virtues your tools

Stay away from anger, never believe in strife

The biggest fights of the justice might be won

With the patience and peace,

Not with swords or knife.

Alka Sharma

Rehari Colony.

Summer fields

I see the wheat, rice and mustard blossoms,

The summer awakens the sunny rise.

For retreats of heat and the celebrations awesome,

Baisakhi, a thrilling occasion,

The harvesting eve of bonefires and treats.

The farmers dance on the tunes of melody,

The turbans stitched are crimson and yellow,

The hay reflecting the sunny mellows.

Because it is not the time only to wait,

The country awaits to celebrate.

See and feel, Baisakhi is around the corner.

Dhanya Nanda

Pacca Danga Jammu