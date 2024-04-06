When With Stars

You absconded
to become one with the stars,
Had no way of reaching you
though you left the door ajar.
I am made of memories
and yours overcrowd my head,
Keep reminiscing about
the beautiful life you led.
Your passing impaled my heart
left me with indelible marks,
Your absence is
the night sky without stars.
They said death is universal
for you are a mortal,
Yet when your shadows scream my name
I can’t help but falter.
Humans are a ripe fruit
bound to fall,
Someday we have to incontrovertibly
respond to heaven’s call.
Like the beautiful stars
that ultimately cease to exist,
Accept the fact that one day
we will be one with the mist.
-Sanvi
Gurugram.
‘Write the saga of Your Life’
Your intentions should be pure, be loyal
Be like king, fair with all, be royal
Be like mountain who’s strong, not weak
Respect is earned, don’t beg it from others, never seek
Help the poor, never be proud of your riches
Be a person of principles, never believe in ditches
Knowledge is good but understanding is better
Write the saga of your life, prepare your own letter
Life is precious, never waste it on fools
Win the world with love and empathy, make virtues your tools
Stay away from anger, never believe in strife
The biggest fights of the justice might be won
With the patience and peace,
Not with swords or knife.
Alka Sharma
Rehari Colony.
Summer fields
I see the wheat, rice and mustard blossoms,
The summer awakens the sunny rise.
For retreats of heat and the celebrations awesome,
Baisakhi, a thrilling occasion,
The harvesting eve of bonefires and treats.
The farmers dance on the tunes of melody,
The turbans stitched are crimson and yellow,
The hay reflecting the sunny mellows.
Because it is not the time only to wait,
The country awaits to celebrate.
See and feel, Baisakhi is around the corner.
Dhanya Nanda
Pacca Danga Jammu