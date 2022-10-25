WhatsApp disruptions reported in India, Meta says working to restore servces soon

New Delhi, October 25: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform was down for several users in India on Tuesday with people unable to send or receive messages on their devices.

Many users in India have reported that they are unable to access WhatsApp messenger on Android or iOS and even WhatsApp web to send messages to their contacts or groups. Several other countries have also reported the issue with WhatsApp, according to trackers.

According to DownDetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT (12:30 pm IST)as per the DownDetector tracker

Affected regions based on Downdetector’s heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore.

According to Downdetector, 70 per cent WhatsApp users reported issues in sending messages, while 24 per cent had issues in server connection and 7 per cent said they were facing app issues. (Agencies)