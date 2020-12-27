“What Magic Is This, Rahulji…”: JP Nadda’s Swipe Over Farm Laws Protest

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy and misleading farmers protesting against the centre’s controversial agriculture laws.

Mr Nadda, who on Thursday tweeted an old video of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as “proof of (the party’s) double-talk”, targeted her son today, digging out an excerpt from Mr Gandhi’s May 2015 Lok Sabha speech. In his address to parliament Mr Gandhi seemed to support the removal of middlemen and allowing farmers to sell directly to their buyers.

“What is this magic happening, Rahulji? What you were earlier advocating, now you are opposing. You have nothing to do with the interest of country or farmers. You want to play politics. But your hypocrisy will not work… the people and the farmers have realised your dual character,” Mr Nadda tweeted.

In the attached video, Mr Gandhi narrates a conversation between himself and a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, in which the farmer says he could get a better price for his potato crop if he could sell directly to factories that make potato chips. (AGENCY)