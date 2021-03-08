What is Fantasy Cricket? Learn How to Play and Win

The pandemic-induced lockdowns wouldn’t have been the same without the fantasy sports platforms. Fantasy sports kept people engaged when social distancing was forced upon everyone and people were asked to stay within the four walls of their homes. According to a joint report released by KPMG and FIFS, Indian fantasy sports platforms showcased a 3-fold jump in revenue in 2020. While you can play football, kabaddi, hockey, and so many other sports on this platform, cricket truly stood out and it took the world of fantasy sports in India by a storm.

In India, there is no dearth of cricket fanatics and it is this craze for the game that has made fantasy cricket extremely popular. If you are passionate about cricket, you can download MPL app and start competing with other teams online.

What is fantasy cricket all about?

If you’re new to the world of fantasy cricket, you must be wondering what it is. To put it simply, it is an online game and a part of the fantasy sports genre. In this game, users get to create their online team of real-life cricket players. Points are scored according to the performance of the players who you have chosen for your team in real-life matches. You can download the fantasy cricket app on your smartphone, laptop, or tablet to start playing.

Creating your fantasy cricket team

Unlike in real-life matches, you get to create your virtual cricket team by choosing from twenty-two to twenty-five players. When you are creating your team, make sure to follow the form and also the performance of the players who you’re thinking of adding to your team. Remember that you shouldn’t select your favorite players, but the players who are currently performing well and will help you score and win against other online players.

Also, when you are creating your team, ensure that you study the pitch report. There are three pitches in cricket – grassy, dusty and dead. While a dead pitch favors the batsmen as it has no moisture and grass, a green pitch is perfect for seam bowlers to show off their skills and talent. So, carefully select players according to the pitch report of the upcoming match that you’ve chosen to participate in.

Another important factor to remember during team selection is choosing the right players to lead the team. According to the rules of fantasy cricket, the points scored by the captain will be multiplied by 2, and the points scored by the vice-captain will be multiplied by 1.5. When the final marks will be tallied, you can stand to win an advantage if you’ve chosen the right leaders for your team.

Your team’s victory will also be affected by the type of players you’ve chosen for your team. For instance, most people concentrate on selecting the best batsmen and bowlers for the team, but they forget about all-rounders. You cannot make the same mistake. All-rounders are excellent players who can weave magic with the bat, as well as, the ball. They can even help your team score big with their amazing fielding skills. So, it would be good for your team if you select good batsmen, bowlers, and also all-rounders. All-rounders are players who will score for your team when they’re batting and also when they’re bowling.

Now that you’ve created your fantasy cricket team, here are a few more tips to help you ace the game and help your team win.

Select matches according to your skill level – In fantasy cricket, you’ll find skill-based games. You can either choose to participate in ODIs or T20s. When you go to the drop-down menu of your fantasy cricket app, you’ll find categories like upcoming and current matches. The current matches are the ones that are open for user participation and you can play right away. The upcoming matches are the ones that are not yet open for user participation, but you can get all the details. If you are new to the world of fantasy cricket, you can choose to participate in an upcoming match when it opens for participation and use the time to do your research regarding the pitch condition, players’ performance and form, and weather conditions. There are also different types of leagues and contests that you can participate in according to your knowledge and skills.

Create multiple teams – You can create more than one team to increase the chances of your team's victory. While keeping 4 to 5 core members in all of your teams, you can change the players and see which combination works best.

– You can create more than one team to increase the chances of your team’s victory. While keeping 4 to 5 core members in all of your teams, you can change the players and see which combination works best. Reshuffle the batting order – When you click to participate in any league or contest, you have to set the batting order and this is will be counted serially from top to bottom. However, after the toss, the batting order for the opponent’s team is going to be revealed and you’ll be given a few seconds to reshuffle your batting order or even change a player if you feel that it will increase the chances of your team’s victory.

So, these are a few tips to play fantasy cricket and lead your team to victory. Also, you need to brush up on your knowledge of the actual rules of cricket because fantasy cricket is the virtual representation of a real-life game. Make sure to follow cricket news and stay up-to-date with player information. When you are participating in matches, you have to be confident, and you need to trust your instincts when it comes to making tough decisions.

What are you still waiting for? All you have to do is download the fantasy cricket app and start playing with your friends or family. You can even connect with other online players from across the globe.