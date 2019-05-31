West Indies outplay Pakistan by 7 wickets

NOTTINGHAM: Chris Gayle 50 off 34, Oshane Thomas 4/27 and Jason Holder 3/42 outplayed Pakistan by 7 wickets with 218 balls remaining in the 2nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup here on Friday.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and opted to field inviting Pakistan to bat.

Making his first World Cup debut Oshane Thomas scalped 4/27 and Jason Holder 3/42 rattled Pakistan batting line-up for a low total of 105.

Chasing a target of 106 runs, West Indies scored 108/3 in just 13.4 overs. (AGENCIES)