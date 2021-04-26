West Bengal: Voting begins across 34 constituencies for seventh phase of assembly polls

Kolkata : Amid the massive surge in COVID19 cases in the country, voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal began at 7 am on Monday for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata. Over 81.88 lakh electorates, including 39.87 lakh women and 221 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,376 polling stations. Ahead of the polls, West Bengal had 81,375 active Covid 19 cases on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare. As many as 10,884 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state. The rapid upsurge of coronavirus had forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, ‘padyatras’ and big public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday evening. In the seventh phase, from the Siliguri constituency, CPI(M)’s Ashok Bhattacharya is the key contestant against BJP (/topic/bjp) candidate Shankar Ghosh and TMC (/topic/tmc)’s Omprakash Mishra. Bhattacharya, the former Mayor of Siliguri is a prominent communist leader in North Bengal. (Agencies)