West Asia conflict: Cong spreading panic for political gains like ‘Rajneeti ke Gidh’, says Modi

THARAD (Gujarat), Mar 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress, like “Rajneeti ke gidh” (vultures of politics), is attempting to exploit the West Asia conflict by triggering panic among the people for political gain, asserting that India has managed the situation efficiently.

Addressing a large gathering at Nani village in the newly created Vav Tharad district, Modi accused Congress of indulging in rumour-mongering and trying to instigate people to queue up at fuel pumps and spread public disorder.

“Today, when the nation requires unity and solidarity, Congress leaders are actively engaged in divisive politics. When the nation needs reassurance, Congress is busy spreading fear and rumours. When the nation calls for restraint, Congress wants to incite people,” Modi said.

Like “Rajneeti ke gidh” (vultures of politics), the Congress party is waiting and hoping for escalation of domestic troubles so they can exploit the situation to reap political dividends, he added.

Referring to the global situation, Modi said while many countries are engulfed in war, unrest and instability, India has demonstrated resilience and unity.

“India has always possessed a unique strength. No matter how difficult the times may be, our nation stands united,” he said.

Referring to the situation in West Asia triggered by the US-Israel-Iran war, Modi said the situation has widespread global repercussions, especially on energy supplies.

“Difficulties regarding energy requirements, especially diesel, petrol and gas, have intensified globally. Yet, even amidst such a crisis, India has successfully kept the situation under control with its strong foreign policy and the collective strength of its citizens,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi asserted that India will emerge as a world leader in the renewable energy sector.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Modi said they want to spread anarchy.

“India is capable of facing any crisis. However, Congress is trying to instigate people to queue up at fuel pumps and spread disorder,” he added.

He said attempts by some political parties to score political points during a global crisis were unfortunate, and at the forefront of this political conspiracy is the Congress party.

Modi said while fuel prices have surged by 10 to 25 per cent in many countries, India has ensured that its people are protected from the worst impact.

“However, the Congress party finds this outcome intolerable. They are spreading rumours to create an atmosphere of fear within the nation. Their objective is to cause chaos (through rumour mongering) by making people queue up in panic at petrol pumps and gas agencies, so that they may exploit this (public) disorder for their own propaganda,” he added.

He said Congress is desperate to stay politically relevant as it has been out of power.

The Prime Minister also blamed the previous Congress-led governments at the Centre for delaying the development of the Deesa airbase by holding up a strategically critical project.

“When I first arrived here today, my aircraft landed directly at the Deesa airbase. This airbase is situated merely 130 kilometres from the international border. You can well understand how crucial it is for national security,” he said.

Modi said the airport project was conceptualised during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, and farmers had willingly contributed their land.

However, the project remained stuck for years due to the “attitude and approach” of the then government in Delhi, he said.

“Even a project concerning national security lagged and got buried within bureaucratic files. It gained momentum only after our government came to power at the Centre,” Modi said.

Referring to the current status of the project, Modi stated that a massive Air Force base has been established in Deesa.

“This is not just an airstrip; it will serve as a catalyst for development in the region and strengthen India’s western frontier,” he said, adding that the nation will never forgive Congress for displaying utter apathy towards national security when the party was in power.

Notably, this was Modi’s maiden visit to the region after Vav Tharad was carved out as a separate district from Banaskantha in October 2025.

On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects totalling Rs 19,806.9 crore, including Rs 10,921 crore under Union ministries and Rs 8,886 crore under Gujarat government departments.

Among the key initiatives, Modi inaugurated projects of Rs 3,645 crore linked to the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Kutch, aimed at integrating large-scale renewable energy into the national grid and strengthening energy security, according to an official release.

In the road sector, foundation stones were laid for the Idar-Badoli bypass and the Dholavira-Santalpur stretch, while multiple packages of the Ahmedabad-Dholera corridor were inaugurated.

Railway projects worth Rs 891 crore, including the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma broad gauge line and track expansion works in Kutch and Saurashtra, were also launched.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarva train, marking improved rail connectivity in the region, officials said. (PTI)