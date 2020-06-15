Well Done India

Col Paramjit (Retd)

We are fortunate enough to have been born in INDIA-BHARAT, a great peace loving country with rich heritage, social traditions and culture and earns a great name as a great world leader in the fields of ayurveda, yoga and meditation.We are proud to be indians and called indians forever.India always desires and talks of peace,world peace(desires no skirmishesand no fightings internal or external and centre of focus is world humanity as a whole, always and every time). But whenever somone forces down our throat a threat towards our territorial integrity or otherwise,we have all the wherewithal to pounce back with great ferocity of boxing skills to ward off such dangers and history is the proof down the line.We the people of india would like stability and tranquility all around. And worldwide, we quite often do talk about humanity and world humanity at large and humanitarian society for all.Ready to help all without much waiting, at times of need and during hours of crisis.That has been the indian record worldwide

Now with regard to corona virus(covid-19), india acted wisely and promptly and right well on time to order nationwide lockdown, considering saving of precious human lives(jaan hai to jahan hai), a priority and most important.So the decision of nationwide lockdown under the most difficult and trying circumstances was taken by the government of india, a right step in the right direction. Though the opposition cried hoarse on this issue just to malign the government image, which actually was not required.But let it be, probably opposition did its duty.But yes , had the lockdown been enforced upon little earlier, say around 01 mar 2020,the things probably would have been in much better state of affairs as exists now.We even in the present status as the situation stands now , are in a much better position globally ,since our recovery rate (46-48% presently) and mortality rate (3-3.2%presently) is very encouraging,primarily due to two predominant reasons. Firstly the sincere and dedicated efforts of our health workers(doctors ,nurses and paramedical staff performing duties tirelessly round the clock) and by default the higher immunity levels of we indians.God bless us all.

Janta curfew was very well received by all indians and appreciated even worldwide.The response of all indians was volunteer ,prompt and overall marvellous.The beating/tinkering of thallis , collaping and illuminating of diyas was equally well appreciated and the response of all indians was praiseworthy,which clearly demonstrated solidarity and great strengththat is unity in diversity.We all indians stood as self disciplined citizens and stood together to central callto make the event a grandeur and memorable one.We all will heave together to make INDIA -BHARAT a self reliant nation( vocal for local).Be a good indian, which we all are, but more solidarity is the demand of the day, buy indian(products) and advertise indianisation(indian products).The approach should be indianisation, by the indians for the indians. We follow and imlement this we all indians will win laurels in the field of self relia nce and our country will become self reliant and self sustaining,which is a big boon.We all can make india achieve self reliancehappen. Over the yester years we all have stood together and acted as a formidable force to sail through smoothlythrough difficult events.We have given an ample proof of successful unity in diversity.We shall together are the pillar support of our nation towards achievement of self-reliant india forever, whichever government.

India has achieved the distinction of being the best and fast developing nation in the world. The world leaders from 55 countries have recommended that india to be given the membership of UNSC as a non- permanent member. India was the first country(pahel karnewala pahela country) who initiated actions to get in touch with premier heads of states of G-20 and SAARC countries with regard to management and control of corona virus onslaught worldwide.Therafter unanimously it was decided by all members to hold a virtual meeting through video conferencing to exchange views/ideas to handle /manage corona virus(covid-19) effectively. All member countries well received and applauded the indian initiative. The timely supply of HCL( hydroxychloroquine) by INDIA-BHARAT to needy countries was well received and appreciated by all recipient countries. The heads of states thanked india and its people for timely supply of medicine, which was really required on urgent basis to save precious human lives or minimise human casualities.Thanking by heads of states was a great honour and pride for all of us that india rose to the occassion once again to help the needy nations during the hour of crisis.

The countrywide showering of flower petals through helicopters, aircrafts including fighter jets and band displays to show respects and solidarity towards the front health warriors (doctors, nurses,paramedical staff and all those re lated with corona fight who performed their duties flawlessly and tirelessly day in day out round the clock) and also a tribute to all those who unfotunately were not among us being no more.All these personnel performed their duties magnificently under trying situations and difficult conditions without any regard towards their personal safety. Nothing deterred them to perform beyond the call of duty.Whatever actions india generated/implemented were all well received worldwide to mange/control the onslaught of corona virus. The longest nationwide lockdown in India considering the safety of human lives first and foremost was respected and acclaimed worldwide ( both in india and abroad) Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai (as long as there is life there is world-prosperity). The honourable members of WHO (world health organisation) also appreciated indian intiatives and efforts towards management/ handling of corona in a most effective manner. Still one has to wait and watch.But so far india has primarily done well and is commendable on two counts recovery rate and mortality rate,which highly speaks volumes of sincerity and dedication of front health warriors(doctors ,nurses and paramedical staff).These personnel performed their duties day in and day out in a par excellence manner without fearing about their personal life.It really required gutts and sheer professional commitment, competence and determination to undertake responsibilities willingly and cheerfully under such difficult and trying conditions.

India’s role as a world leader has been well received and appreciated by heads of states of all countries across the globe barring few whose ideologies donot match with India. India talks of peace, world peace and peace all around to prevail.India talks of humanity and humanitarianism worldwide.So far as Make in India approach is concerned believe it all global countries are shifting their focus towards India after the corona onslaught and blaming China for man made( not natural one) virus at wuhan.The other factors which primarily stand to reason to shift focus towards India are:matured country, young population , a leading developing country , huge market and favourable business policies. Considering India’s capabilities and capacities and international role worldwide, USA has invited india for a G-7 virtual meeting late this year and india has accepted the offer.There is every possibility that G-7 will be expanded to G-10/ G-11and India will be one of the members of G-10/ G-11. The names likely to be included are India, Russia, Australia, and Brazil.

Heaps of praises being showered on India and its leadership by foreign dignitaries- heads of statesof various countries and international organisations viz : WHO, SAARC ,G-20 with regard to successfully handling /management of corona virus,but yes still one has to wait and watch and hopefully the results will be positive as is being envisaged. Hope for the best. A saying goes” coming events cast their shadows before.”This saying precisely fits in well in the scheme of things in case of India. Our nation is a faster developing nation though , but emerging as a future super world leader without an iota of doubt. India has earned a good name as a world leader in the comity of world nations. Super images of a likely future super power india are welcomed worldwide.

