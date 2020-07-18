Welfare measures for soldiers

In a significant development towards welfare measures for the soldiers, it has now been decided that even a total period of qualifying service of less than 10 years would make incapacitated armed forces personnel eligible to receive invalid pension. Defence Ministry has accordingly revised earlier guidelines in this respect where a soldier putting in less than 10 years of service could claim only invalid gratuity whereas now one could get the ‘invalid pension’ too. This welfare measure has its significance in the light of the concerned member of the armed forces not getting pension while suffering from any mental and bodily infirmity as a result of any military field duty. Those personnel of armed forces who were in service on or after April 2019 stood benefitted by the new relaxed rules.