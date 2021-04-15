Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi; malls, spas closed as Covid-19 crisis deepens

NEW DELHI: Delhi will go into a weekend curfew to tackle a record rise in Covid cases over the past few weeks. Essential activities, including weddings, will be allowed with curfew passes.

Auditoriums, malls, gyms and spas will be shut down and cinema theatres will be allowed with a third of the capacity.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced this after meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other officials.

Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the highest single-day surge in the capital since the pandemic erupted. The figure makes Delhi the worst-hit city in the second wave of infections raging through the country.

Over 100 deaths were reported yesterday.

Delhi’s rate of people testing positive has climbed to nearly 16 per cent, up from 12.4 percent on Monday.

Before yesterday, the highest single-day spike in Delhi was reported in November — 8,593 cases.

There are 50,736 active cases so far in Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal had earlier said a lockdown is not the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus and that it would be enforced only if the “hospital system collapses” in Delhi.

The gravity of the crisis is visible at Delhi’s biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, where the number of cremations has gone up from 15 per day to over 30. (Agency)