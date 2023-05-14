Weather turns pleasant as rains lashes most parts of J&K

Srinagar : Most parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by rains that turned the weather pleasant even as Meteorological departments predicted a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm at scattered places on Sunday.

The MeT office said weather is likely to remain mainly clear in J&K today. However, a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm may occur at scattered places towards late afternoon or evening. “There is no forecast of any major rain for the next one week”, it said.

It said the weather is likely to remain partly Cloudy with possibility of rain or thunderstorm may occur at isolated places on May 15-20.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas were lashed by rains early today. However, the sun appeared with pleasant weather conditions prevailing all across. The day temperature was still 1.5 degree below normal of 23.9 degree Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6 degree Celsius on Sunday which was normal for the day and it also received 4.0mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today.

Qazigund had a low of 10.0 degree Celsius which was 0.8 degree Celsius above normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.6 degree Celsius and it was 0.5 degree Celsius above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag experienced a low of 9.3 degree Celsius and it was normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg had a low of 3.0 degree Celsius which was 2.5 degree Celsius below normal for the famous ski resort in north Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of 7.4 degree Celsius and it was 2.2 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Sunday, the MeT office