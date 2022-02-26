Weather to remain generally cloudy in J&K, Ladakh till March 2

JAMMU, Feb 26: Weather remained overcast with widespread light rain, snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the MeT department forecast generally cloudy weather till March 2.

A statement issued by the MeT department said: “Weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh till March 2 with no forecast of any significant weather during the next five days”.

Srinagar recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degree as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 7.9 degree and Leh minus 6.6 as the night’s lowest temperature. Weather parameters for Kargil were not available in the morning.

Meanwhile, Jammu city clocked 8.8 degrees, Katra 6.7 degrees, Batote minus 1.9 degree, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.1 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)