Weather to remain dry in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs

JAMMU, April 15: Weather remained cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the MeT department forecast dry weather in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 7.0, Pahalgam 1.2 and Gulmarg 1.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 1.2, ALeh 3.0 and Kargil 4.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21.3, Katra 17.7, ABatote 10.8, Banihal 8.8 and Bhaderwah 7.9 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)