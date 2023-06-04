Amid Dry Weather Temperature To Rise In Jammu And Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 4: Meteorological Department forecast of dry weather with temperature to rise gradually in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mainly Clear weather with a brief spell of rain, thunder or lightning may occur at some places towards late afternoon or evening chances of 30-40 per cent, the MeT office said.

It said the weather is likely to remain dry but a brief spell of Shower or thunderstorms mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out from June 5-12 and there would be a gradual increase in temperature that results in warmer days ahead.

There is no major forecast of any major rainfall till June 12, the MeT office added.

It has also advised farmers to carry out all farm operations today and onwards till June 12 and finish work before dusk sets in as rain can occur any time during the evening.

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4 degree Celsius against 9.8 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.1 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature though showed an increase but was still 2.3 degree Celsius below normal of 26.3 degree Celsius recorded on Sunday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.2 degree Celsius against 8.2 degree Celsius the previous day and it was 2.7 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 4.0 degree Celsius against 5.1 degree Celsius recorded the previous night and it was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 8.5 degree Celsius against 8.1 degree Celsius recorded the previous day and it was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal for the south Kashmir’s picnic spot while frontier district of Kashmir’s Kupwara recorded a low of 8.2 degree Celsius against 9.5 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 2.8 degree Celsius below normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6 degree Celsius against 3.2 degree Celsius recorded a day ago and it was 4.0 degree Celsius below normal, the MeT office said.