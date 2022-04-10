Weather likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours

JAMMU, April 10: Weather remained cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 10.0, Pahalgam 2.6 and Gulmarg 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 1.4, Leh 2.5 and Kargil 1.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21.7, Katra 20.2, Batote and Banihal had 14.8 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)