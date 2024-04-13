Weather In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Intermittently Wet Till Tuesday

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 13: Widespread to moderate rain is expected over Jammu and Kashmir till Tuesday, officials said on Saturday.

During this period, snow is also expected in the higher reaches of the Union territory.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours and widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for the subsequent two days.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“Partly to generally cloudy with light rain or snow is expected in higher reaches at many places during April 15 evening to 16 morning,” MeT said.

The weather is likely to remain dry, with late afternoon thundershower activity at a few places between April 17 and 18.

“During April 19–20, partly cloudy days with light rain or snow are expected at many places,” MeT said.

The wet weather forecast is likely to disrupt traffic on the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and also trigger landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones.

“There is a possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during April 13–14, and travellers & tourists are advised to plan accordingly,” the MeT advisory said.

It also asked farmers to suspend farm operations until April 16.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature during the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday was 10.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 2.6 in Gulmarg, and 3.2 in Pahalgam.

Jammu city had 20.5, Katra 18.1, Batote 3, Bhaderwah 9, and Banihal 9.8 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Leh town in Ladakh had minus 0.5, Kargil 1.2 and Drass minus -0.5 as the minimum temperatures.