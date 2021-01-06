Weather improves as Sun appears briefly after 3 days of heavy snowfall in Kashmir

SRINAGAR : There was some improvement in the weather conditions as the Sun appeared briefly on Wednesday afternoon after three days of moderate to heavy snowfall in the summer capital, Srinagar, and other parts of Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, the night temperature continued to remain above normal due to overcast conditions though the mercury during the day remained several degrees below normal in the valley, where the weather is expected to improve from Thursday onwards.

A Met department spokesperson told UNI that light rain and snow would occur at some places in Kashmir during the next 24 hours. “The weather is expected to improve from Thursday even as light snow and rain could occur at isolated places in the valley under the influence of a weak Western Disturbance (WD) till Friday,” he said, adding the weather will become dry from Saturday onwards.

After witnessing above normal night temperature due to overcast conditions, people woke up to a chilly and snowy Wednesday morning in Srinagar. Intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall continued for the fourth successive day in the city, where people had to rely on old means of heating, including Kangri, as electricity was snapped from many areas due to damage to power transmission lines.

However, as the day progressed, sun appeared briefly in the afternoon though the skies again turned cloudy in the evening.

People alleged that the snow has been cleared even from many main roads in the city, making it difficult for the vehicles to move on slippery roads.

Many areas in the valley, including Srinagar, plunged into darkness while the public and private transport remained off the snow-bound roads since Tuesday afternoon. The mercury in the city settled at minus 0.9 degree, which is over a degree above normal.

Much to the delight of the tourists, Gulmarg, about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, intermittent moderate to heavy snowfall continued for the fourth successive day on Wednesday. Kongdori and Apharwat, the highest point of the cable car project in Gulmarg, also received heavy snowfall.

The mercury at Gulmarg, which is known for its ski slopes and quality of snow, improved about a degree from Tuesday and settled at minus 3.5 degree, over 4 degree above normal. “Despite chilly weather conditions and snowfall since Sunday, the tourists are out on ski slopes, which are already covered under several feet of snow, enjoying different activities,” a hotelier told UNI over the phone.

World famous health resort of Pahalgam, about 100 km from here in south Kashmir, received over a foot of snowfall since Sunday, resulting in dip in the maximum temperature.

However, the night temperature at the health resort settled over 4 degree above normal. Against minus 1.1 degree recorded on Tuesday, the night temperature at the resort settled at minus 1.2 degree.

The upper reaches in Pahalgam, including Chandanwari, received heavy snowfall. Amarnath cave shine and its periphery, besides Sheshnag, Mahagung, Pisso top and Panjterni, also received moderate to heavy snowfall.

Tourist resort of Kokernag — where the night temperature remained constant at minus 1 degree — received about a foot of snowfall since Sunday.

The 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, remained closed for traffic movement for the fourth day on Wednesday due to snowfall and rain since early Sunday.

Both sides of the Jawahar tunnel, Shaitan Nallah and Banihal received moderate snowfall. Qazigund, gateway to the valley, also received light to moderate snowfall since Sunday. The mercury at Qazigund improved remained constant at minus 0.2 degree, which is about 3 degree above normal.

Dozens of far-flung and remote villages — including border towns of Keran, Karnah and Tanghdar ? remained cutoff for the third day on Wednesday due to slippery road conditions following fresh snowfall in north Kashmir. Sadhna top received about 5 feet of fresh snowfall while Phirkiyan pass and Z-gali received about 2 to 3 feet of snowfall since Sunday. (AGENCIES)