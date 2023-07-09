Weather Improves After Rain Lashes Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 9: The weather improved significantly on Sunday after two days of rainfall that caused floods at various places and dropped the temperature all across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“The overall improvement in weather is expected from July 10”, the Meteorological office said, adding light rain may occur at isolated places. It said the weather will remain mainly dry from July 11-15.

The weather will remain generally cloudy on Sunday in both Jammu and Kashmir. However, a brief spell of rain in some isolated places can’t be ruled out.

The day and night temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a nose dive, while Srinagar witnessed a 13-year low of maximum 19.2°C on Saturday.

The previous lowest recorded day temperature was witnessed on July 22, 2010 at 18.0°C.

Srinagar received rainfall of 1.0mm, Qazigund 31.8mm, Pahalgam 17.4mm, Kupwara 0.0mm, Kokernag 34.0mm, Gulmarg 3.0mm, Banihal 28.2mm, Batote 58.8mm, Katra 19.2 mm, and Bhaderwah 125.1mm during the past 24 hours until 0830 hours on Sunday, the MeT office said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 14.9 °C, which was 2.8°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office said.

Qazigund, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, recorded a low of 14.0 °C, which was 2.1°C below the normal of 17.7°C for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, had a low of 9.6 °C, and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 14.8 °C, while the picnic hot spot of Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 13.1°C, which was 1.3°C and 2.6°C below normal for both places, respectively.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.5 °C, which was 3.3°C below normal for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)