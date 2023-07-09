J&K | PDD Employee Dies Due To ‘Electrocution’, Locals Demand Probe

Rajouri, Jul 9: An employee of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) died allegedly due to ‘electrocution’ in Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Manyal Gali area of the Thanamandi subdivision on June 8.

Following the incident, a group of locals including the family members of the deceased held a demonstration on Sunday and demanded a probe into the same along with compensation for the victim’s family.

Officials have not confirmed the deceased’s identity.

They said that JKPDD will provide immediate financial assistance to the deceased employee’s family. “We will provide immediate financial assistance and give Rs 11 lakh to the kin of the deceased,” Tasadiq Hussain Shaikh, executive engineer of J-K PDD said while speaking to reporters. (Agencies)