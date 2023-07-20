Weapon Snatching Bid Foiled In Shopian, One Held: Police

SRINAGAR, Jul 20: A rifle snatching bid was foiled on Thursday evening in the Imamsahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, a top police officer said.

A senior police officer said that a person attempted to snatch a weapon from SOG personnel near the camp at Imamsahib.

He said that with the quick action, the snatcher was, however, arrested on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian confirmed the incident and said that a case is being registered to take up further investigation into the matter. (KNO)