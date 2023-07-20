PM Modi Likely To Interact With NDA MPs During Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Jul 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

The parliamentarians have been divided into 10 groups for separate meetings with him.

Modi usually interacts with BJP MPs from different states during sessions.

Various Union ministers and BJP office-bearers have been given charge of these groups for coordination, sources said.

They said the meetings will be marked by presentation on various development initiatives in the regions represented by these MPs, adding that different aspects of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign may also come up during the interactions.

The BJP has stepped up its outreach to allies in the run-up to the polls, with 38 of them attending a meeting on July 18 addressed by Modi. (Agencies)