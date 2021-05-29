Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar: J&K Police

KUPWARA: Security forces on Saturday claimed to have recovered a cache of arms being smuggled by militants in Tangdhar sector of frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir.

A police spokesperson tweeted this afternoon that the weapon smuggling attempt by the militants was thwarted by Kupwara police and Army at the forward Jabdi Tangdhar sector today.

As per the spokesperson, three AK-47 rifles and six magazines, and four pistols and nine magazines have been recovered from the spot.

Further search in the area is going on, added the spokesperson.