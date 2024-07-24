Will put pressure on Govt to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI, July 24: The INDIA bloc will put pressure on the government and ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after he met a delegation of farmer leaders in the Parliament House complex.

The delegation comprised 12 farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It apprised Gandhi of the issues being faced by the farmers.

“Our manifesto promised a legal guarantee for MSP. We have done a full assessment and it is feasible. We had a meeting and it was decided that we will have a discussion with INDIA bloc leaders and will try and put pressure on the government to ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for MSP,” Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

Later, in a post on X, the former Congress chief said, “Legal guarantee for MSP is the right of farmers. INDIA will ensure that they get this right.”

After meeting Gandhi, a farmer leader said, “We met Rahul Gandhi and he gave us a patient hearing. A long discussion took place on our demand for a legal guarantee for MSP. INDIA bloc partners have assured us that they will raise issues of the farmers”.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvir Gandhi, Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jai Prakash were also present in the meeting.

“For the crores of farmers of India, LOP Rahul Gandhi ji is the ray of hope. Snubbed by the government, beaten with sticks and welcomed with bullets, these farmers have lost all expectations from the government,” Venugopal said after the meeting.

“In our meeting with farm union leaders, we discussed the urgent need for a legal MSP guarantee, justice for protesting farmers who suffered at the hands of the Haryana government, and various other issues concerning the farmers today,” he said on X. (PTI)