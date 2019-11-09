NEW DELHI: We welcome SC verdict on Ayodhya issue, it should not be seen as anybody’s victory or loss said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple, says RSS chief Bhagwat.
Bhagwat on Ayodhya verdict said we wanted issue to end, this has happened. (agencies)
We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple: Bhagwat
NEW DELHI: We welcome SC verdict on Ayodhya issue, it should not be seen as anybody’s victory or loss said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Editorial
Katra-Banihal rail line
Lokayukta for J&K
Annual NEET -PG 2020 exam
Fire safety audit of hotels
Scarcity of drugs in JLNM hospital
Removal of Difficulties Order