We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple: Bhagwat

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: We welcome SC verdict on Ayodhya issue, it should not be seen as anybody’s victory or loss said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
We should forget disputes of past and work together to build Ram temple, says RSS chief Bhagwat.
Bhagwat on Ayodhya verdict said we wanted issue to end, this has happened. (agencies)

