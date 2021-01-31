We respect what PM Modi said: Naresh Tikait

NEW DELHI: We respect what PM Modi said, his dignity will be protected said Farmer leader Naresh Tikait tells on Prime Minister’s statement on talks.

Don’t want Govt or Parliament to bow down to us, but will protect farmers’ self-respect too said Farmer leader Naresh Tikait said.

Violence on January 26 was a result of conspiracy, should be probed comprehensively said Farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Will never let anyone dishonor Tricolor, will always keep it high said Farmer leader Naresh Tikait over Red Fort incident during R-Day.

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found said Farmer leader Naresh Tikait. (Agencies)