We Hub & Q-Mart inaugurates ‘We-Corner’ to scale up FMCG startups

Hyderabad, Aug 7 : We Hub, India’s first and only state-led incubator by the Government of Telangana to foster and promote women entrepreneurship and Q-Mart, the specialty lifestyle supermarket, on Saturday inaugurated one of the first retail forward linkage support channel, ?WE Corner? for its women entrepreneurs in the FMCG sector.

This one of its kind initiatives has been created to provide market, customer and supply chain access to women-led start-ups, Hyderabad-based We Hub said in a release here.

This will enable the FMCG startups part of WE HUB to scale up their business, enabling them to market and sell their products showcased at a dedicated 6.5 feet height shelf space at Q-Mart Gachibowli store.

The ‘WE Corner’ was inaugurated by Telangana Principal Secretary (ITE&C) Jayesh Ranjan, and Hyderabad District Collector Ms Shwetha Mohanty. Q-Mart Director, Dr. Rahul Verma and WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula were also present.

Ms Deepthi, said, this collaboration with Q-Mart is a start of a curated approach to enable focused efforts towards streamlining and standardization women led FMCG startups and SMEs in the state and help expand to Global markets.’

On the occasion, Mr Ranjan, while congratulating all the 12 entrepreneurs from across Telangana chosen by Q-Mart and WE HUB for this very unique initiative, said our focus at WE HUB has been to create interventions like these to help increase the sustainability of women-led SMEs, particularly in these challenging times.

‘I am thrilled to see WE Hub create such new avenues and initiatives which are focused towards making the entrepreneur’s journey sustainable and creating immense brand traction with partnerships with reputed brands like Q-Mart’, he added.

Ms Shwetha Mohanty, said ‘I am glad to see initiatives like this taken up by WE Hub which will facilitate their process for succeeding their business. I congratulate the entrepreneurs, WE Hub and Qmart on the project.’

Dr. Rahul Varma, said, ?Q-Mart is proud to be associated with an initiative like WE Hub, which not only showcases the products but also provides a platform for women entrepreneurs from the young state of Telangana to reach out to discerning customers.

WE HUB through the initiative is helping its start-ups in implementing bar codes, digitizing of payments, packaging and labelling guidelines, structuring supply chain logistics, and creating processes to streamline businesses.

Since its inception, WE HUB has 57 partners on-board, facilitated 55 crore of funding for its startups, and incubated 342 women-led startups, to build a culture of innovation and create impact in the ecosystem.