“We Don’t Need Help From Others,” Says BJP’s Jitendra Singh On Seeking Alliance Partners

BUDHAL, Sept 21: Amid the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Singh said that his party does not need help from other parties in the Union Territory.

Speaking during a political campaign in Budhal assembly constituency on Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “We fought the election alone. We don’t want any help from others.”

The remark came after BJP leader Devender Singh Rana’s statement claiming that NC supremo Farooq Abdullah always wanted to go “hand-in-hand” with the central government.

“He (Omar Abdullah) was interim CM and didn’t want to leave power. He wanted NC to be in power in one way or the other. Farooq Abdullah was abroad and he asked him to go and talk to the BJP and stay in Government somehow. BJP was in the centre so Farooq Abdullah always wanted to go hand in hand with the central government,” Rana said while addressing a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday, September 3.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was campaigning in Budhal assembly constituency for party candidate Choudhary Zulfkar Ali.

Jitendra Singh said that last time BJP didn’t have a party MLA from Budhal assembly constituency, however, the government did all kinds of developments here and implemented all welfare schemes in the region.

Notably, a voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts on September 18.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. NCP and Congress have forged a pre poll alliance in the UT. However, they are also in a friendly contest on some seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8. (AGENCIES)